Megan Thee Stallion Makes a Vibrant Arrival in Blue Cutout Dress & Heels at CMT Music Awards 2023

Megan Thee Stallion made a vibrant statement on the red carpet for the 2023 CMT Music Awards. The musician will be one of the presenters during the ceremony, which celebrates the year’s top performances in country music.

While arriving to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night, Megan wore a custom deep blue Defaïence dress, designed by Nicola Bacchilega. The bodycon piece, styled by Law Roach, featured long sleeves and a draped floor-length skirt. The “Body” singer’s dress gained a slick edge from a geometric hip cutout, cinched with an abstract white buckle for a retro finish.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre

Megan’s ensemble was finished with a matching pair of wide white hoop earrings and a sculpted cuff bracelet, completing its two-toned color palette.

When it came to shoes, Megan’s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper’s ensemble was finished with a pair of pointed-toe or platform-soled or heeled sandals, given her penchant for both silhouettes over the years. The styles were also popular at the Awards, worn by stars including Mackenzie Porter, Avery Anna and Tiera Kennedy.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Jason Kempin

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.

