Megan Fox Gleams in Bejeweled White Corset Dress With Machine Gun Kelly at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Megan Fox was romantically bejeweled at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight.

The “Till Death” actress arrived on the red carpet with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, wearing a white pre-fall 2023 Zuhair Murad dress. Styled by Maeve Reilly, Fox’s couture ensemble featured a stark base with a long skirt, thin sleeveless neckline and sweetheart-paneled cups.

Adding a romantic edge to her attire was a structured corset bodice with sheer paneling, overlaid with ornate shimmering gold and silver embroidery and crystals for a decorative flourish.

Megan Fox attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fox’s only accessory was a metallic silver manicure, allowing her dress to make the greatest statement — as well as coordinate with Kelly, who wore a punky metallic silver suit and boots with a crystal body harness.

When it came to shoes, Fox’s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s likely her outfit was finished by Reilly with a set of matching or coordinating heeled sandals — whether thin or platform-soled — given her past red carpet appearances.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

