Meagan Good Brings Daring Style to AAFCA Awards 2023 in Cutout Disc-Paneled Dress & Sharp Sandals

Meagan Good brought sleek style to the red carpet for the African American Film Critics awards (AAFCA) 2023.

Good hit the red carpet at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing a dynamic black dress. The “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” actress‘ ensemble featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a long skirt, complete with rectangular cutout bodice panels. The cutouts were strung with gridded straps tied to hammered bronze metal discs, giving the dress a bohemian edge. A thigh-high slit finished the piece.

Meagan Good attends the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Good accessorized her outfit with a metallic gold leather clutch and a stacked ring, as well as large gold curved post earrings, for a gleaming, gilded finish.

Meagan Good attends the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Good strapped into a pair of sharp sandals to finish her outfit. The “Think Like a Man” star’s footwear featured glossy black patent leather uppers with thin platform soles, toe straps and buckled ankle straps. Soaring stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the pair. The style gave Good’s ensemble a sharp finish with its versatile hue and minimalist appearance, as well as a slick height boost.

A closer look at Good’s sandals. CREDIT: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

The African American Film Critics Awards (AAFCA) honor films highlighting the Black experience. This year’s winners included Angela Bassett, Danielle Deadwyler, Jeremy Pope, Brian Tyree Henry, Jalyn Hall, Carey Williams, Gina Prince Bythewood and Rian Johnson. Special honorees included Michael Abels, Hannah Beachler, Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith, Nate Moore and “Till.”

