Mary J. Blige Brings Daring Style to Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Plunging Floral Dress & Matching Thigh-High Boots

Mary J. Blige bloomed while attending the 2023 Met Gala in New York tonight.

The “Family Affair” songstress was clad in a sparkling nude and bright blue dress featuring a botanical floral print with lengthy sleeves, a plunging neckline and a daring high-cut side slit that traveled up Blige’s leg, offering her look a daring effect. Blige’s gown was floor-sweeping, giving tons of drama. The look was belted, defining the hitmaker’s silhouette.

Mary J. Blige at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the accessories front, Blige carried a matching rose-printed clutch with gold hardware worn with dazzling diamond and gemstone-encrusted dangling earrings.

As for footwear, the performer completed her ensemble with a pair of coordinating rich black and blue floral thigh-high boots. The footwear was equally shiny with knife-like pointed-toes and a sleek zip-up silhouette all sat atop thin stiletto heels standing at around 3 to 4 inches, giving Blige a conservative and walkable boost. The footwear style is and has always been a staple of Blige’s closet among many other stars. Whether on or off the stage, Blige can be seen sporting a multitude of thigh-high booties.

Related Cardi B Blooms in Dramatic Floral Dress by Chenpeng Studio on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Paris Hilton Makes Met Gala Debut in Towering 8-Inch Heels & Marc Jacobs Leather Dress Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Look Brings Fire & Ice in Red Jean Paul Gaultier Dress & Pumps With Blue Robe on Red Carpet 2023

A closer look at Mary J. Blige’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The entertainer has made a name for herself through her musical talents, and her love of fashion. Blige is known for experimenting with over-the-top style statements on and off the stage. On the red carpet, Blige has an affinity for high-fashion luxury brands like Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, Fendi, and many more. As for footwear, the songstress loves boots, especially thigh-high silhouettes, with stiletto heels.

Mary J. Blige attends at 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

PHOTOS: Take a look at all of the red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Met Gala.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.