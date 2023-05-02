Mary J. Blige Brings Daring Style to Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 in Plunging Floral Dress & Matching Thigh-High Boots

Mary J. Blige bloomed while attending the 2023 Met Gala in New York tonight.
The “Family Affair” songstress was clad in a sparkling nude and bright blue dress featuring a botanical floral print with lengthy sleeves, a plunging neckline and a daring high-cut side slit that traveled up Blige’s leg, offering her look a daring effect. Blige’s gown was floor-sweeping, giving tons of drama. The look was belted, defining the hitmaker’s silhouette.
On the accessories front, Blige carried a matching rose-printed clutch with gold hardware worn with dazzling diamond and gemstone-encrusted dangling earrings.
As for footwear, the performer completed her ensemble with a pair of coordinating rich black and blue floral thigh-high boots. The footwear was equally shiny with knife-like pointed-toes and a sleek zip-up silhouette all sat atop thin stiletto heels standing at around 3 to 4 inches, giving Blige a conservative and walkable boost. The footwear style is and has always been a staple of Blige’s closet among many other stars. Whether on or off the stage, Blige can be seen sporting a multitude of thigh-high booties.
The entertainer has made a name for herself through her musical talents, and her love of fashion. Blige is known for experimenting with over-the-top style statements on and off the stage. On the red carpet, Blige has an affinity for high-fashion luxury brands like Roberto Cavalli, Gucci, Fendi, and many more. As for footwear, the songstress loves boots, especially thigh-high silhouettes, with stiletto heels.
The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
PHOTOS: Take a look at all of the red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Met Gala.
