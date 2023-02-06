Mary J. Blige Commands Attention in Cutout Dress & Metallic Boots at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Mary J. Blige is stealing the show on the red carpet tonight in Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Hip Hop and Soul icon has been nominated for Record of the Year, Best R&B Album, Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, and more.

Blige brought sparkling style to the annual ceremony. The “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer arrived wearing a silver sequin dress by The Blonds. The piece had pointy shoulder pads, risky side cutouts on the hips and a form-fitting skirt. The garment also had long fitted sleeves and was held together by a gold metallic belt.

Mary J. Blige attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Blige styled her hair half up, half down and went with a shimmery smokey eye, sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout. To further elevate the moment, the “No More Drama” hitmaker accessorized wore custom diamond version of Sister Love’s Red Carpet Hoop earrings and a collection of midi rings.

Sticking to her signature edgy style aesthetic, Blige completed her look with a pair of custom silver boots. The slouchy silhouette had an elongated triangular pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Mary J. Blige attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

