Marsai Martin Delivers Old Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Dress & Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
54th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals
Zendaya, The 54th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals
Janelle Monáe, The 54th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals
Angela Bassett, The 54th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals
Serena Williams, The 54th NAACP Image Awards – Arrivals
Marsai Martin made a striking arrival at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards red carpet tonight.

Channeling old Hollywood glamour, Martin wore a dramatic black floor-length dress with a semi-long train, a long turtleneck and a triangular cutout over the chest. The dress also features two large, navy-blue puffs of silky taffeta fabric on each shoulder and wrapped asymmetrically over the actress’s hips.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Marsai Martin attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
Marsai Martin attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif.
CREDIT: WireImage

The producer wore her hair tied up in a chic chignon with an elegant side bang. For accessories, Martin went with a pair of diamond statement earrings and a large, spiked diamond ring.

Martin’s heels were hidden by the long hem of the gown, but when it comes to the red carpet and similar media appearances, the “Mixed-ish” actress is never afraid to wear towering heels. The actress regularly dons strappy stilettos and high-platform boots from brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Marsai Martin attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
Marsai Martin attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, Cali.
CREDIT: WireImage

Martin has previously won six NAACP awards for her work in “Little” or “Black-ish”.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

