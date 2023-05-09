Marsai Martin Makes Dramatic Arrival in Slit Dress & Metallic Sandals at ‘The Little Mermaid’ World Premiere

Marsai Martin made a glamorous appearance at the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on Monday night. The “Black-ish” actress was among the many stars to get a first look at the highly-anticipated film.

Marsai looked stunning as she posed for photos on the blue carpet. The Clinique ambassador wore a chocolate brown dress from Giambattista Valli’s fall 2022 couture collection. The gorgeous gown had an asymmetrical neckline, ruffled accents on the bodice, a daring thigh-high slit and dramatic short puffy sleeves.

Marsai Martin attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 8, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Marsai Martin attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 8, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: WireImage

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Martin accessorized with small dangling circle earrings. As for makeup, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral matte pout. She pinned half of her boho knotless braids into a bun and let the rest cascade on her shoulders.

Related Chloe Bailey Brightens 'The Little Mermaid' World Premiere in Daring Yellow Cutout Dress & Heels Tia Mowry Reunites With Twin Sister Tamera Mowry in Miniskirt & Miu Miu Heels at 'The Little Mermaid' World Premiere Melissa McCarthy Embraces 'The Little Mermaid' Theme in Blue Dress & Amina Muaddi Pumps at World Premiere

When it came down to footwear, Martin gave her outfit a literal boost with gold metallic platform sandals. The shiny silhouette had a thick double-layered outsole and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Marsai Martin attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 8, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. The live-action movie debuts in theaters on May 26.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals at The Little Mermaid Premiere.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.