Marion Cotillard Sparkles in Tweed Chanel Dress and Bejeweled Heels at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Marion Cotillard made a nonchalantly glamorous statement on the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Cotillard hit the Palais des Festivals on Sunday for the premiere of “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine),” wearing a full Chanel ensemble. The Oscar-winning actress‘ outfit, designed by creative director Virginie Viard, featured a black, silver and purple tweed minidress in the silhouette of a long-sleeved smoking jacket. The piece was complete with a knotted waist sash, two large front pockets and silky black lapels — which Cotillard opted to wear sans-top, only pairing her look with a glistening fringed diamond statement necklace.

Marion Cotillard attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” premiere at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Cotillard strapped into a glamorous pair of Chanel heels to complete her outfit. The “La Vie En Rose” actress’ peep-toe style featured platform soles with closed counters, punctuated by small toe openings and thin buckled ankle straps. A set of thick, faintly rounded heels totaling 4 inches in height completed the pair with a subtle height boost, while allover crystal and diamond-shaped mirror embellishments gave Cotillard’s outfit a glamorously bejeweled finish.

A closer look at Cotillard’s Chanel heels. CREDIT: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

However, this wasn’t Cotillard’s only glamorous ensemble for the Festival. On Sunday morning, the actress arrived to the photocall for her second Cannes movie, the docudrama “Little Girl Blue.” For this occasion, the actress also tapped Chanel for a whimsical daytime ensemble: a pastel pink and mint green sweater with a matching buckle-accented halter-neck top, layered atop a stone-washed denim miniskirt and faintly holographic white ankle booties.

Marion Cotillard attends the “Little Girl Blue” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

