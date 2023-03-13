Margot Robbie Holds Court at Oscars 2023 in Black Armani Dress & Matching Pumps

After skipping the red carpet, Margot Robbie made an elegant appearance onstage at the 2023 Oscars dressed in a skin-fitting black gown. This year, Robbie hit the stage alongside Morgan Freeman to present one of the awards at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Possibly inspired by her character in the 1920s set movie “Babylon,” the Australian evoked some early Hollywood glamour in a black column dress covered in sequins by Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani Privé.

Margot Robbie backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The floor-gracing dress featured an hourglass silhouette, an off-the-shoulder heart-shaped neckline and was finished with a layer of tulle on the bottom of the skirt decorated with sparkling details in an architectural layout.

When it came to footwear, the actress brought together the ensemble with a pair of classic pumps with pointed toes and stiletto heels that could be seen in more detail as she walked on stage. The style elevated her look by at least 3 inches.

Margot Robbie and Morgan Freeman onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for beauty, the “The Wolf of Wall Street” star wore her long dark blond locks parted in the middle. She finished off the look with smokey eyes, black eyeliner, and a touch of bronzer on the cheekbones.

Margot Robbie and Morgan Freeman onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Robbie’s performance in “Babylon” as a 1920s woman in Hollywood was just one of many diversified roles the actor has taken on, along with her anticipated lead in “Barbie,” her transformation into Harley Quinn and her work on “The Wolf of Wall Street.” The Australian actress became Chanel’s Fragrance ambassador in 2019 after starring in the fashion house’s Coco Neige campaign in 2018. Her ambassadorship was followed by a plethora of red-carpet appearances outfitted in head-to-toe ensembles by Chanel.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

