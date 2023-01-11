Margot Robbie Shines in Custom Chanel Dress & Hidden Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Margot Robbie was pretty in pink while attending the 80th Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif., tonight. The Australian actress was dressed in a custom baby pink Chanel dress and hidden heels. Robbie is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for her role in “Babylon.“

The “Barbie” actress’ dress was a halter style littered with sequins and tulle embellishments that made the silhouette eye-catching. The garment was striped and featured pink faux-feathered trim and lace lining that made up a majority of the skirt. Robbie wore her hair parted down the middle, giving volume with the addition of loose waves.

Margot Robbie arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: NBC via Getty Images

The performer has worked closely with Chanel since 2018 after having signed a contract with the French design house.

Related Julia Garner Thinks Pink in Layered Gucci Dress & Hidden Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Eddie Murphy's Girlfriend Paige Butcher Models Lacy Black Dress at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Viola Davis Goes Vibrant Blue in Jason Wu Dress to Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Although her shoes weren’t visible tonight, Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

PHOTOS: See all of the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Golden Globes.