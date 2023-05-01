Margot Robbie Shines in Vinyl Corset Dress & Heels on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Margot Robbie brought a gothic edge to the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala.

Robbie arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the occasion, wearing a draped black Chanel dress. The “Barbie” star’s ensemble featured an asymmetric neckline with gathered cups, which flowed into a V-waisted skirt and flowing draped cape back.

Margot Robbie attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The piece gained a sleek finish from a statement corseted bodice, featuring clear vinyl paneling layered with thin strips of gleaming gold chains for added edge.

Robbie’s outfit was complete with a thin gold ring, as well as sparkling gold and diamond Chanel drop earrings with a post base.

Margot Robbie attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Robbie’s heels could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “I, Tonya” actress’ style featured a matching or complementary pair of pointed-toe pumps or sandals, given her penchant for the silhouettes over the years. Both styles were also present across the Gala’s red carpet, seen on stars including Dua Lipa, Gisele Bündchen and Letitia Wright.

Margot Robbie attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

