Margot Robbie Channels Barbie in Prada Miniskirt & Pink Louboutins at CinemaCon 2023

Margot Robbie brought Barbie to life on the red carpet while promoting her upcoming film “Barbie” at State of the Industry and Warner Brothers Pictures’ presentation during CinemaCon 2023. The fantasy comedy, which stars Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Will Ferrell, premieres on June 23.

Robbie arrived with Gosling at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday, wearing a pink and white Prada outfit. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, her attire featured the brand’s gingham-printed miniskirt and matching sleeveless crop top — complete with scalloped black trim.

Margot Robbie at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The “Focus” star’s outfit was accented by several thin gold rings, as well as whimsical heart-shaped diamond drop earrings and a gold and crystal Chanel anklet.

(L-R): Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig at CinemaCon 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

When it came to footwear, Robbie’s ensemble was finished with a pair of pink Christian Louboutin mules. The actress’ $795 Me Dolly style featured glossy light pink peep-toe uppers crafted from smooth patent leather. The slip-on set was finished with 4-inch stiletto heels and Louboutin’s signature red soles for a sleek finish, their pink hue perfectly matching Robbie’s clothing to create a streamlined appearance reminiscent of Barbie herself.

A closer look at Robbie’s heels. CREDIT: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Christian Louboutin’s Me Dolly mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

When it comes to shoes, Robbie prefers sleek styles on the red carpet. The “I, Tonya” star has regularly worn strappy sandals and sharp pumps from brands including By Far, Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier, Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters over hte years. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules. The actress has also been a focus on the fashion scene since her 2013 breakout in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” serving as a Chanel brand ambassador from 2018-2022 and appearing at fashion shows for the French label — as well as brands like Miu Miu, Givenchy and Calvin Klein.

