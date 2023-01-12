Margot Robbie Flows in Dramatic Red Dress & Gold Heels at ‘Babylon’ London Premiere

Margot Robbie graced the red carpet for the U.K. premiere of “Babylon” at BFI IMAX Waterloo today in London. The Australian actress served up drama upon her arrival to the event dressed in a floor-length red gown and gilded footwear.

Margot Robbie attends the UK Premiere of “BABYLON” at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Jan. 12, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Robbie’s dress comprised of a sweeping bolt of fabric. The garment’s back was low-cut, acting as a peekaboo effect.

As for her hair, Robbie wore her tresses parted down the middle and gathered up into a bun with a few strands kept out of the updo to frame her face.

Although they were slightly hard to see thanks to the lengthy hem of her dress, Robbie sported sandal heels in gold with a reflective, high-shine finish. Her style featured metallic gold uppers with wide ankle and crossed-toe straps that offered a sturdy construction. The shoes also had what appeared to be stiletto-style heels totaling 4 to 5 inches in height, giving the celebrated thespian a moderate height boost with a walkable base.

Robbie often prefers sleek shoe styles on the red carpet. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star has regularly worn strappy sandals with thin ankle and toe straps by popular brands like Prada, By Far, Jimmy Choo and Roger Vivier. Pointed-toe pumps and flats are also favored styles, hailing from labels including Pierre Hardy and Gray Matters. Robbie’s off-duty footwear remains chic with Louise et Cie loafers, Puma sneakers and Gucci mules.

“Babylon” follows the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers who face decadence, depravity, and outrageous excess in 1920s Hollywood. The star-studded cast includes Robbie who serves at the helm of the film, as well as Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire among others.

