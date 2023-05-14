Maren Morris Speaks on LGBT+ Support in Clear Heels at GLAAD Media Awards 2023

Maren Morris attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton in New York City on May 13, 2023.

Maren Morris brought the power of purple to the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. The musician was one of the 2023 ceremony’s honorees, receiving its GLAAD Excellence in Media Award for her work with increasing visibility for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Morris accepted her award from drag queens Alyssa Edwards, Cynthia Lee Fontaine and Diva Soria onstage on Saturday, sharing a speech on her outspokenness for LGBTQIA+ rights in the country music scene — and her longtime support for queer communities since her teenage years.

“I have also heard countless times over the years that I’m one of the brave voices in country music,” Morris said. “but that is not true. I’m not brave. Stubborn to the point of delusional? Yes. But not brave. Making the right decision shouldn’t take bravery or courage.”

(L-R): Maren Morris accepts the 2023 GLAAD Excellence in Media Award onstage with Alyssa Edwards, Cynthia Lee Fontaine and Diva Soria at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton in New York City on May 13, 2023. CREDIT: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for GLAAD

For the occasion, Morris sparkled in a one-sleeved indigo dress with a floor-length hem and asymmetric neckline. The “Rich” singer’s sleek piece featured two diamond-shaped side cutouts and a thigh-high slit for added flair, with a burst of glamour from allover clear sequins. Morris’ outfit was finished by stylist Dani Michelle with sparkling diamond drop earrings and layered rings, allowing its color and textures to take center stage.

Maren Morris attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton in New York City on May 13, 2023. CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Ketel One Family Made Vodka

When it came to footwear, Morris slipped on a pair of clear pumps to finish her ensemble. The “Pelago” musician’s style featured sharp triangular toes and rounded counters in a D’Orsay silhouette, all featuring a glossy see-through texture for an invisible effect. The set was complete with gleaming stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, bringing Morris a sharp height boost for the special occasion.

(L-R): Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Maren Morris and Alyssa Edwards attend the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton in New York City on May 13, 2023. CREDIT: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for GLAAD

The 2023 GLAAD Media Awards celebrate LGBTQIA+ representation across media, politics and entertainment. This year’s New York ceremony was hosted by Harvey Guillén, featuring a special performance by Idina Menzel. Honorees included Maren Morris and Jonathan Van Ness, with additional awards won by Eva Reign, Jon Stewart and the cast of Fire Island.