Maren Morris Glitters in Plunging Sheer Dress & Clear Sandals at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Husband Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris mastered red carpet style tonight in Los Angeles at the 2023 Grammys.

The country music singer, who is nominated for several Grammys, including Best Country Album for “Humble Quest” and Best Country Song for “Circles Around This Town,” wore a glittering dark grey gown by Off-White. The sheer garment included a plunging cowl neckline and light-weight flowy skirt.

(L-R) Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Morris’ husband Ryan Hurd was sharply suited in a black tuxedo and button-down shirt. The “Chasing After You” singer completed his look with a bow-tie and patent leather loafers.

Finish Morris’ look was the Jimmy Choo ‘Minny’ sandal. The silhouette features a buckled strap across the toe, a square outsole and sits on a 3.7-inch heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Maren Morris attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

On top of releasing “Humble Quest,” her third studio album, Morris recently had some of her most memorable style moments. The singer has been working with Hailey Bieber’s stylist, Dani Michelle, who has crafted an impressive fashion-forward closet for the singer by combining newer brands like Galvan London or Ronny Kobo, with runway favorites like Oscar de la Renta.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

