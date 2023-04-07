Maggie Roggers Wears Power Suit With Ruffled Top & Cowboy Boots at GQ’s Global Creativity Awards

Maggie Rogers was sharply outfitted at GQ’s Global Creativity Awards last night. The first-ever inaugural event was held at the Water Street Associates Building in New York City.

For the occasion, Rogers appeared on the red carpet in an all-black ensemble by Nili Lotan. The “Alaska” singer wore a blazer and coordinating flare-leg trousers. She complemented her suit with a black ruffled top that featured a deep V-neckline.

Maggie Rogers attends the GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

Rogers accessorized the look with thin hoop earrings and chunky midi rings. The “Begging For Rain” artist styled her hair blond pixie straight and opted for soft makeup.

Sticking to a monochromatic style moment, Rogers slipped into a pair of black cowboy boots. The leather shoes peeked out underneath her pants leg and seemingly included a sharp, elongated pointed-toe.

Maggie Rogers attends the GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp. Though the style is still associated with the West, it has often come in and out of popular fashion trends throughout the 1900s and the modern era.

Maggie Rogers attends the GQ Global Creativity Awards at WSA on April 6, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The GQ Global Creativity Awards celebrates the world’s most inspiring creatives. This year’s honorees included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Donald Glover, Karol G, “Squid Game” actress Hoyeon Jung, electric skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, William Strobeck and fashion designers, Yohji Yamamoto, Grace Wales Bonner and Gaetano Pesce.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at GQ’s Global Creativity Awards.