Madison Beer Goes Wild in Cheetah-Printed Dress & Heels at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023

Madison Beer brought wild style to the red carpet at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

While hitting the red carpet at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Beer arrived in a flowing cheetah-printed gown. Her Roberto Cavalli style featured a sleeveless silhouette with a plunging V-shaped neckline. Giving the piece added flair was a slim bodice that flowed into a flounce-trimmed train. The garment was also elevated with Cavalli’s signature sleekness through an allover brown and beige paneled print, reminiscent of the spotted fur sported by cheetahs.

Madison Beer attends the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Beer’s outfit was simply completed with layered thin diamond rings, as well as two gleaming gold Cartier Love bangle bracelets.

When it came to shoes, Beer’s footwear was fully covered by her gown’s long hem. However, it’s likely the “Reckless” singer’s pair featured a platform or heeled sandal silhouette — a style she’s frequently worn in both neutral and embellished hues since rising to fame in the late 2010s.

Madison Beer attends the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Park. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, TWICE, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

