×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Madison Bailey Gleams in Gold Dress & Sandals for Vanity Fair & TikTok’s Vanities Party

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Madison-bailey-vanities-party
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

Madison Bailey brought metallic glamour to Vanity Fair and TikTok’s Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood party this week.

Bailey hit the red carpet at Mes Amis in Los Angeles for the occasion on Wednesday with her girlfriend Mariah Linney. The “Outer Banks” actress’ ensemble featured a sheer Reem Acra minidress, complete with a sleeveless silhouette and high neckline. The piece was coated in embroidered gold beads to provide it with all-over leaf-shaped cutouts, giving Bailey a shimmering appearance.

Madison Bailey, Reem Acra, dress, gold dress, minidress, sheer dress, heels, high heels, gold heels, sandals, high heeled sandals, metallic sandals, shiny sandals, stiletto sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels, platforms, platform sandals, platform heels, Vanity Fair, Vanities, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
Madison Bailey attends the Vanity Fair 2023 ‘Vanities’ party with TikTok at Mes Amis in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 8, 2023.
CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Bailey’s outfit was glamorously accessorized with diamond stud earrings, as well as a matching diamond ring. Linney was also sharply dressed for the occasion, wearing a black shirt, trousers and asymmetric buckled beige blazer with classic lace-up brogues.

Mariah Linney, Madison Bailey, Reem Acra, dress, gold dress, minidress, sheer dress, heels, high heels, gold heels, sandals, high heeled sandals, metallic sandals, shiny sandals, stiletto sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels, platforms, platform sandals, platform heels, Vanity Fair, Vanities, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
Mariah Linney and Madison Bailey attend the ‘Vanity Fair’ 2023 ‘Vanities’ party with TikTok at Mes Amis in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 8, 2023.
CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Bailey’s outfit was finished with a soaring set of platform sandals. Cast in metallic gold to match her dress, the smooth mirrored leather pair featured closed counters and thin ankle straps in an open-toed silhouette. Thin platform soles and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the pair with a sleek height boost, adding to her ensemble’s gol-ddipped effect.

Madison Bailey, Reem Acra, dress, gold dress, minidress, sheer dress, heels, high heels, gold heels, sandals, high heeled sandals, metallic sandals, shiny sandals, stiletto sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels, platforms, platform sandals, platform heels, Vanity Fair, Vanities, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
A closer look at Bailey’s sandals.
CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood party celebrated the new class of stars in the entertainment industry. Held at Mes Amis in Los Angeles, the event was co-hosted by Halle Bailey, Julia Garner and Paul Mescal. The party kickstarted the magazine’s week-long “Campaign Hollywood” event series leading up to the Oscars, which also coincides with its’ 29th annual star-studded Hollywood Issue.

PHOTOS: Discover how high heels have transformed over the years in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad