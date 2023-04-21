Madelyn Cline Dons Plunging Cowl Neck Dress & Pumps at TAG Heuer Carrera’s 60th Anniversary

Madelyn Cline attended the 60th-anniversary party of TAG Heuer Carrera in London yesterday.

For the occasion, the “Stranger Things” star was clad in a light gray bodycon dress made of a breathable jersey fabric featuring a plunging cowl neckline and lengthy sleeves.

Madelyn Cline attends the 60th-anniversary party of TAG Heuer Carrera at Outernet London on April 20, 2023 in London. CREDIT: WireImage

Along with her dress, Cline styled a shiny silver watch and wore her dirty blond tresses parted down the middle, worn in sophisticated face-framing waves.

On the footwear front, the “Boy Erased” actress wore a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style was made of shiny black leather uppers and was comprised of knife-like pointed toes all sat atop equally dagger-like stiletto heels that stood at an estimated 3 to 4 inches.

A closer look at Madelyn Cline’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

The footwear is a staple item in many celebrities’ closets, Cline’s included. The pumps offered the star’s ensemble a classic and walkable touch that instantly streamlined her silhouette. In addition, the footwear also created a cohesive appearance when paired along with her dress thanks to its similarly neutral tones.

Madelyn Cline attends the 60th-anniversary party of TAG Heuer Carrera at Outernet London on April 20, 2023 in London. CREDIT: WireImage

Cline’s star is quickly on the rise, thanks to leading roles in Netflix’s thriller film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and adventure series “Outer Banks.” Cline’s style has transitioned through more glamour-focused dressing on the red carpet, varying from punchy hues and bodycon silhouettes into more mature, elegant ensembles accented by neutral tones, smooth textures and embellishments from brands including Versace, Stella McCartney and Alexandre Vauthier. Off-duty, Cline has also varied her style, incorporating boots into her regular rotation of casual low-top sneakers and sandals from Birkenstock, Vans and Rothy’s.

