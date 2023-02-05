Machine Gun Kelly is Formally Punk in Suit and Studded Loafers at Pre-Grammy Gala 2023

Machine Gun Kelly took a classical punk approach to formalwear at the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. The event honored Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman for their commitments to music, and included performances by Lizzo, Latto, Maneskin and Jennifer Hudson.

Kelly hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, wearing a black Dolce and Gabbana suit. Styled by Adam Ballheim, his outfit featured a sharp blazer with cinched asymmetric lapels, completions with matching trousers. A sparkly silver turtleneck top accented with silver pyramid studs and crystals added a dash of grungy glamour to the set. Finishing Kelly’s ensemble were several silver rings and earrings, as well as a metallic manicure.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Kelly strapped into a set of equally punky loafers. The “Tickets to My Downfall” musician’s black leather monk-strap style included rounded toes, thick soles and buckled upper straps. Giving the set an edge were its front upper panels, each topped with clusters of round silver spike studs for a grungy finish.

A closer look at Kelly’s loafers. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

PHOTOS: Discover Machine Gun Kelly’s punky style over the years in the gallery.