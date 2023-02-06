Lourdes Leon Gets Fiery in Red-Hot Embellished Dress & Gemstone Sandals at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Lourdes Leon was amongst the shining stars that showed up to the Grammy Awards 2023 red carpet tonight in Los Angeles.

Madonna’s daughter looked to Area for her red carpet look. Her crystal-embellished gown featured a Ponte jersey fabric covered in crystals. The structured pyramid cups delivered an old Hollywood aesthetic along with her bold makeup.

Lourdes Leon attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 05, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Leon accessorized with a sparkling net pouch from Judith Leiber and pronounced diamond jewelry.

To coordinate with the look, she kicked back in Gianvito Rossi’s Jaipur Sandal — a striking square-toe sandal in metallic-effect leather with a 4.2-inch stiletto heel. The brand’s expert artisans crafted this handmade pair in Italy. At the center is the striking custom-made maxi gemstone in matching plexi, conceived as a timeless detail confirming the minimalistic yet elegant essence of the brand. The custom design ribbon buckle detail on its ankle strap adds even more essence to these illustrious shoes.

Lourdes Leon attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 05, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Leon has had an affinity for fashion since she started working with her award-winning mother on the launch of their Macy’s Material Girl brand, featuring beauty products and clothing. In 2018, she made her New York Fashion Week runway debut with Gypsy Sport and continued her style takeover with appearances at the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week, starring in a Marc Jacobs campaign, covering Vogue and working with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty on the runway and in campaigns.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy, and Lizzo

