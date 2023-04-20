Lourdes Leon Buckles Into Padlocked Heels & Sheer Catsuit at H&M x Mugler’s Launch Party

Lourdes Leon made a sleek entrance for Mugler and H&M’s collaboration launch event in New York.

While arriving at the Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday night, Leon hit the red carpet in an all-black outfit designed by Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader. The Material Girl founder‘s ensemble featured a black and sheer spiral-paneled catsuit, complete with long legs and a cutout halter bodice.

Lourdes Leon attends the H&M x Mugler global launch event and fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory in New York on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The sleek piece was layered with a thin cable-knit black faux-fur-trimmed coat, which Leon accented with a metallic green manicure and white pedicure.

When it came to shoes, Leon finished her dynamic outfit with a sharp pair of heeled sandals. Her black leather style featured thin soles and toe straps, sleekly accented by ankle straps connected to the gleaming metal harness and dangling lock accents. The set was complete with thin 4-inch stiletto heels, bringing the “Lock&Key” singer a slick height boost.

A closer look at Leon’s sandals. CREDIT: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Leon was one of the numerous stars attending the occasion, seated in the front row alongside Cadwallader, Moses Sumney, Charli XCX, Chloë Sevigny, Pamela Anderson and Ann-Sofie Johansson.

(L-R): Lourdes Leon, Moses Sumney, Charli XCX, Chloë Sevigny, Pamela Anderson, Casey Cadwallader and Ann-Sofie Johansson sit in the front row at the H&M x Mugler global launch event and fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City on April 19, 2023. CREDIT: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

H&M celebrated its upcoming designer collaboration with Mugler with a fashion show in New York City. The Park Avenue Armory occasion featured Irina Shayk, Precious Lee and Eva Herzigova wearing Casey Cadwallader’s new designs on the runway, complete with performances by Shygirl, Amaare and Eartheater. Guests included Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX, Chloe Sevigny and Lourdes Leon.

H&M x Mugler arrives in stores and on H&M’s website on May 11.

