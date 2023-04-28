Lori Harvey Gives Goddess Energy in Sheer Dress With Gold-Embellished Pants & Lace-Up Sandals at Prince’s Trust Gala 2023

Lori Harvey served golden goddess glamour at the 2023 Prince Trust Gala on Thursday night. The event was held to raise funds to build a better future for young people.

Harvey was among the many stars to make an appearance at the Cipriani South Street in New York. The model looked stunning for the occasion, donning a haute couture look from Georges Chakra’s spring 2004 collection.

Lori Harvey attends the Prince’s Trust Gala 2023. CREDIT: WireImage

Harvey’s outfit included a crisscross sarong top that had a cutout on the side and at the center and a flowy sheer floor-length skirt. She complemented the breezy piece with gold-printed split-hem pants.

To further elevate her ensemble, the skincare entrepreneur accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a Judith Leiber bank coins clutch. Harvey’s hair was styled in an old Hollywood bob. As for makeup, she opted for glowy glam with rosy cheeks and a glossy neutral put.

Rounding out the SKN by LH founder’s look was Femme LA ‘s Luce Minimale lace-up sandals in frost. Retailing for $189, the show-stopping silhouette has a pointed outsole, faux leather uppers, wrapped ankle strap with tie closure and is set on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. She has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel.

Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

The 2023 Prince’s Trust Gala took place on Thursday at Cipriani South Street in New York. Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful led the event, bringing together influential names in music, fashion and the arts, including Doja Cat, Kate Moss, Kate Beckinsale, Tommy Hilfiger and Rita Ora among others.

