Lori Harvey Soars in LaQuan Smith Cutouts and Disco Heels at Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala 2023

Lori Harvey brought dynamic edge to Manhattan for the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala.

Harvey arrived for the occasion at the New York Public Library in New York City on Saturday night, wearing a dynamic black turtleneck dress by LaQuan Smith. Hailing from Smith’s fall 2022 collection — and memorably worn by Julia Fox to open its runway show — the piece featured a stretchy bodycon fit with long sleeves. The dress’ viral curved bodice-framing cutouts finished the piece with a sultry, futuristic edge. Harvey also layered her outfit with two $2,300 Elsa Peretti Bone Cuff bracelets in sterling silver for an armored effect.

Lori Harvey attends the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Aurora James and Lori Harvey attend the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Harvey strapped into a towering pair of platform sandals by Tom Ford. Her $1,250 Disco style featured thick black 1.3-inch soles, topped by curved toe straps crafted from smooth black velvet. Matching black velvet straps wrapped and buckled around her ankles for a slick finish. The pair’s dynamic base was completed with Ford’s signature hourglass 5.5-inch “Clessidra” heel for a towering boost.

Tom Ford’s Disco platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tom Ford

The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala was held at the New York Public Library to support greater diversity in retail. This year’s second annual event featured a #BlackTieBlackDesigner theme to encourage guests to wear Black designers and brands, including Lori Harvey, Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss and Veronica Webb. The evening included the reveal of 54 Thrones as the winner of 2023’s Achievement Award, as well as a menu curated by Sophia Roe.

