Lori Harvey Makes a Case for Sheer in Plunging Dundas Dress & Heels for ‘Asteroid City’ Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Lori Harvey was dressed to impress at the “Asteroid City” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The model had all eyes on her and turned heads as she arrived at the Palais des Festivals in France for the special screening.

Harvey demonstrated true opulence at the event, appearing on the red carpet in a backless velvet Sarah dress from Peter Dundas’ D24 collection. The gorgeous halter neck gown includes a deep, plunging neckline, moss green velvet and slashed sheer panels of black mesh fabric.

Lori Harvey attends the “Asteroid City” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Lori Harvey attends the “Asteroid City” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Adding a dose of glam to the look, the skincare entrepreneur complemented her ensemble with Messika jewelry including, a lighting necklace, a Sirenetta ring and a light Kalasiris hand bracelet. To place more emphasis on her outfit, Harvey opted for minimal makeup and slicked her hair back into a low bun with swooped bangs.

Related Julia Fox Goes Sheer in Shower Curtain-Inspired Coat & Clear Pyramid Heels for 'The Idol' Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Serves Sleek Glamour in Valentino Dress & Pointy Pumps for 'Club Zero' Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Irina Shayk Embraces Sensual Glamour in Gucci Lingerie, Sheer Dress and Stilettos at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Harvey’s footwear was not visible beneath her dress, however, it is likely that she completed her look with strappy sandals, platform heels or sharp pointed-toe pumps. The SKN by LH founder is known to favor striking silhouettes that align well with her chic style sense.

Lori Harvey attends the “Asteroid City” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.