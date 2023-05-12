Laura Harrier Goes Wild in Zebra-Printed Dress & Heels at ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Premiere

Laura Harrier put a wild fair to red carpet attire as she attended the premiere of Hulu’s “White Men Can’t Jump” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday.

Harrier plays Tatiana in the highly-anticipated sports comedy film, which also stars Teyana Taylor, Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls. The remake of the 1992 movie will premiere on the streaming platform on May 19.

The “Entergalactic” actress wore a plum velvet Saint Laurent slip gown that featured spaghetti straps, a cowl neckline and an all-over zebra-print pattern.

Laura Harrier attends the premiere of “White Men Can’t Jump” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 11, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Harrier accessorized the look with diamond earrings and a silver-toned ring. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy dark mauve lip.

Unfortunately, the actress’ footwear was hidden underneath her floor-length gown. She most likely slipped into a pair of velvet sandals. The actress often gravitates towards pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals for red-carpet appearances.

Laura Harrier attends the premiere of “White Men Can’t Jump” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 11, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Harrier was dressed by Danielle Goldberg who can also be credited for the strapless black dress she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party this past March. The stylist had also worked with other stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Kaia Gerber and Lily Aldrige.

The actress rose to fame after starring in the hit Marvel film “Spiderman: Homecoming” with Tom Holland and Zendaya. Since then, she has gone on to star in the film adaptation of “Fahrenheit 451” and the Hulu eight-part biographical drama “Mike” about the beloved boxer Mike Tyson.

Harrier has become a leading figure in the fashion realm. She has been wearing major labels like Prabal Gurung, Christian Dior and Proenza Schouler on the red carpet. Harrier has also starred in campaigns for brands like Aldo, Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein. She was the face of Boss the Scent fragrance campaign with Jacob Elordi this past January.

