Lizzo Wows in Gold Metallic Ruffled Dress and Strappy Sandals at 2023 BRIT Awards Red Carpet

Lizzo attended The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena today in London. For the star-studded event, the “About Damn Time” songstress pulled out all the stops, dressed in a metallic mixed-metal gown from Robert Wun with leg-climbing strappy sandals.

Lizzo arrives at The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Lizzo’s look was comprised of a body-con silver base that swept the floor followed by a gold ruffle detail that lined the sides of the dress and up and over the shoulders behind her head. The gilded gathered detail contrasted the shiny silver base, making for an eye-catching combination. Matching the ruffle detailing, Lizzo sported dramatic high-shine floral-esuqe dangling gold earrings.

Completing the hitmaker’s look was a pair of black strappy sandals. The shoe style had double straps across the toe, three straps around the ankle and a round outsole. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Related Florence Pugh Serves Up Drama in Red Peplum Dress, Top Hat & Platforms at London Critics' Circle Film Awards Lizzo Accepts Record of The Year Award in Ruffled Silver Minidress & Flower Sandals at Grammy Awards 2023 Lizzo Makes Dramatic Arrival in Orange Floral Dolce & Gabbana Dress With Boyfriend Myke Wright at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Lizzo arrives at The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

The “Rumors” singer is known for regularly wearing sleek footwear styles to complement her outfits. For performances, she’s known often wears lace-up combat boots with studs, crystals and monochrome palettes from brands like Prada. When it comes to the red carpet, she’s also worn tall boots by Ugg and Fashion to Figure. However, for formal occasions, Lizzo elevates her looks with crystal and wrapped sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Jimmy Choo and more top brands.

Lizzo arrives at The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

PHOTOS: Lizzo’s Style Evolution