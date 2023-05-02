Lizzo Gets Bejeweled in Chanel Pearls & Charm-Strapped Booties on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Lizzo leaned into pearls for the 2023 Met Gala. The Grammy Award-winning musician arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the occasion on Monday night, wearing an outfit filled with references to Chanel under the late Karl Lagerfeld — who also served as the Gala’s exhibit theme and dress code.

Lizzo’s attire featured a sleeveless black dress with a rounded neckline and thigh-high slit. The simple piece was given an ornate edge, however, when embroidered with a linear caged pearl vest that draped into a layered waist belt with dangling strands.

Lizzo attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Pearl-studded train accents finished Lizzo’s dress with a complementary finish. The “Soulmate” singer also opted to layer on the bling, pairing her dress with a set of gold and pearl drop earrings, stacked pearl bracelets and fingerless black leather gloves lined with pearl and gold chains — all, naturally, by Chanel.

Lizzo attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

When it came to footwear, Lizzo slipped on a pair of black Chanel booties to complete her outfit. The “Jerome” singer’s set featured ankle-high shafts with curved heels and rounded toes, all crafted from smooth black leather. Each shoe was overlaid with a dangling encircled strap, embellished with round white pearls, crystals and Chanel’s silver metal “CC” logo charms for a chicly layered touch.

A closer look at Lizzo’s Chanel booties. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

