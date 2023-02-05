Lizzo Makes Dramatic Arrival in Orange Floral Dolce & Gabbana Dress With Boyfriend Myke Wright at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Lizzo made a bold arrival on the red carpet tonight in Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards. This year, Lizzo is nominated for multiple awards, including Best Remixed Recording, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and more.

Styled by Patti Wilson, the singer arrived on the red carpet wearing an eye-catching Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. Her outfit consisted of an orange corset with a matching skirt. She covered up the two-piece set with a dramatic hooded coat, also in orange, featuring floral appliques all over.

Lizzo at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

For accessories, Lizzo sported sparkling diamond rings in and orange floral manicure. Although her shoes weren’t visible due to the hem of her dress, the singer likely slipped into a pair of sandals to complete her outfit.

Lizzo has been quite the busy bee as of late. Aside from dropping chart-topping hits like “About Damn Time,” Lizzo has been living it up on the red carpet. The rapper and flutist has been lighting up the red carpet in couture pieces by Moschino and Kim Shui, while also hard at work on her shapewear brand Yitty.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

