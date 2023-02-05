Lizzo Glows in Fringed Alexander McQueen Dress and Boots with Boyfriend Myke Wright at Pre-Grammy Gala 2023

Lizzo brought a dramatic take to red carpet formalwear at the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. The event honored Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman for their commitments to music, and included performances by Lizzo, Latto, Maneskin and Jennifer Hudson.

Lizzo hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, hand-in-hand with boyfriend Make Wright. The Grammy Award-winning musician arrived in a bold Alexander McQueen dress, designed for the brand’s spring 2023 collection by Sarah Burton. The piece featured a black matte base with a dramatic layered hem and bodice, coated in layers of black and blue dégradé raffia fringe.

Lizzo and Myke Wright attend the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lizzo’s ensemble was complete with gold drop earrings, as well as black gloves layered beneath sparkling diamond rings. Wright was also sharply dressed for the occasion in a black three-piece suit and glossy leather brogues.

When it came to footwear, Lizzo slipped on a pair of round-toed black McQueen boots with stretchy sock uppers. The over-the-knee style added a streamlined finish to her outfit, while allowing its textures to take center stage. The set could also be seen during the musician’s performance at the event, where she sang her song “Break Up Twice.”

Lizzo performs onstage at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

