Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Hamlin Pops in Hot Pink Heels & Black Halter Dress at ’80 for Brady’ Premiere

Delilah Hamlin joined mother Lisa Rinna and father Harry Hamlin on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “80 For Brady” last night.

The social media personality was similarly dressed to her mother, sporting a sleeveless black halter-style dress.

Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin at the premiere of “80 For Brady” held at Regency Village Theatre on Jan. 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Delilah styled all-silver accessories including a few rings and matching mid-size hoops. As for her har, she wore her ombré tresses parted down the middle, styled straight down her back. Worn low down her arms, Delilah’s sported a bright pink faux-fur coat with a slouchy, oversized silhouette, the bright hue matching that of her shoes.

Delilah Belle Hamlin at the premiere of “80 For Brady” held at Regency Village Theatre on Jan. 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Speaking of shoes, Delilah’s were a hot pink pointed-toe style comprised of triangular toes, a satin finish and thin crystalized straps that secured the pair in place. Pointed-toe heels are a classic footwear choice beloved by both Delilah and her mother for their endless versatility and walkability. A mainstay in many famous folk’s wardrobes, pointed-toe pumps often feature elongated angular toes for a lengthier silhouette and sizable stiletto heels.

Delilah Belle Hamlin at the premiere of “80 For Brady” held at Regency Village Theatre on Jan. 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

“80 For Brady” follows four best friends living life to the fullest when they embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl. The film includes a star-studded cast of characters including icons like Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and Tom Brady among others.

