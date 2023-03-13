Lisa Rinna Serves Up Drama in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress & Pointy Heels at Elton John’s Oscars Party 2023

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, arrived at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards viewing party wearing black and white getups.

The two were in great company as Brook Shields, Emma Watson, Maggie Rogers and Donatella Versace were also in attendance.

Dressed in couture, Rinna donned a creation from Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2022 collection. The dress created quite the illusion as the focal point was the outward-structured blazer brilliantly constructed into a gown.

Lisa Rinna attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Elton John AIDS

To coordinate with the black in the dress, celebrity stylist Danyul Brown accessorized with extra long black gloves accented with silver hardware on the fingertips.

On her feet, she strapped into Amina Muaddi Angelica Plateau satin pumps. This perfect and unique shiny pair offers an angular shape that grabs your attention immediately. The towering 4.13-inch heels are designed with sleek pointed toes balanced by sturdy platforms. Amina Muaddi’s eponymous footwear line is wildly known for its vibrant colors, holographic designs, and playful party-shoe aesthetic. The designer’s trademark includes recognizable geometric heels that add an undeniable flair.

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Elton John AIDS

Rinna’s doting husband brought dapper dressing in a classic black tuxedo and shiny dress shoes. Hamlin looked like a shining star next to Rinna.

Elton John AIDS Foundation hosts this charity event and celebration every year in hopes of elevating its mission to be a powerful force in the end of the AIDS epidemic. It was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world. All proceeds raised at the event will solely support awareness and treatment for communities impacted by HIV and AIDS.

