Lisa Rinna Shines in Sequined Gold Jumpsuit & Metallic Platforms at Women’s Cancer Research Fund Gala

Lisa Rinna attended the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles yesterday. For the occasion, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star wore a gilded ensemble and attended with her husband Harry Hamlin.

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 on March 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Rinna wore a bright high-shine gold sequined jumpsuit in a bodycon fit with bell-bottom style trousers. The fitted jumpsuit also featured a plunging neckline that offered up a daring element.

Although they were slightly hard to see, Rinna sported a daring pair of gold platform sandal heels that added a major boost to her look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height.

Lisa Rinna attends the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 on March 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry. Platforms are a regular occurrence in Rinna’s shoe round-up for their uncanny height-boosting abilities.

When it comes to footwear, Rinna often opts for sleek and statement-making styles. The “Vanished” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, boots and stiletto-heeled sandals for a range of occasions, hailing from top brands including Tom Ford, Versace and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in low and high-top sneakers by Gucci, Adidas and Y-3, as well as Nike slides.

The Women’s Cancer Research Fund hosted its Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel. Proceeds from the event go towards supporting funding for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which is a program dedicated to ending breast cancer by advancing research across the globe. During the gala, Sharon Stone received the Courage Award for her support of breast cancer research and dedication to raising awareness for the cause.

