Lisa Rinna Suits Up in Structured Alexander Wang Blazer Dress and Faux-Fur Lined Boots at ’80 For Brady’ World Premiere

Lisa Rinna suited up for a night out at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival world premiere of “80 For Brady” at Palm Springs High School in Palm Springs, Calif. yesterday.

Lisa Rinna attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of “80 For Brady” at Palm Springs High School on Jan. 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who said this week she would not return to the show, looked sharp in a black Alexander Wang blazer dress with a structured, boxy fit and broad 80’s-esque shoulders. The double-breasted dress was a midi length and was belted and was followed by a pseudo pencil skirt with deep front-facing pockets. Rinna toted a crystalized Alexander Wang bunny bag and wore her short brown pixie cut slicked back for a formal appearance.

Related Salma Hayek Serves Up Drama in Lace Corset & Hidden Heels at DuJour Media's 10th Anniversary Party Lisa Rinna Channels Morticia Addams in Velvet Dress & Stiletto Boots To Support Husband Harry Hamlin at 'Mayfair Witches' Premiere Lisa Rinna Makes a Case for Polka Dots in Magda Butrym Blouse With Matching Trousers & Pointy Pumps at THR's Women in Entertainment Gala

Women’s suits emerged in the early 1900s during the Suffragette Movement, but didn’t hit peak popularity until the 1980s as more women entered the workforce, becoming a go-to style for many.

Lisa Rinna attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of “80 For Brady” at Palm Springs High School on Jan. 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to footwear, Rinna sported slouchy black boots lined with black faux-feathers. The footwear featured pointed toes and an appealing silky finish that transitioned into stiletto heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height. The heel height certainly made the “Days of Our Lives” actress taller, while streamlining her silhouette, thanks to the angular arch and elongated toes.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Lisa Rinna attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: World Premiere of “80 For Brady” at Palm Springs High School on Jan. 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Rinna often opts for sleek and statement-making styles. The “Vanished” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, boots and stiletto-heeled sandals for a range of occasions, hailing from top brands including Tom Ford, Versace and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in low and high-top sneakers by Gucci, Adidas and Y-3, as well as Nike slides.

PHOTOS: See how other female stars style powerful suits.