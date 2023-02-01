Lisa Rinna Adds Sporty Spin to Black Sequin Dress With Football Clutch at ’80 for Brady’ Premiere

Lisa Rinna attended the Los Angeles premiere of “80 For Brady” last night. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was on-theme, adding a sporty spin to her sparkling ensemble.

Lisa Rinna at the premiere of “80 For Brady” held at Regency Village Theatre on Jan. 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The former reality star sported a sleeveless black dress littered with sparkling sequins. Glamorously, Rinna’s sweeping gown touched the floor, hiding her shoes from view, and featured a black faux-fur trim around the collar that gave her look a dynamic appearance.

Along with the dress, Rinna carried a campy mini football-shaped clutch that was as equally bedazzled as her dress, the sporty touch adding a humorous and playful element to her ensemble.

Rinna also wore silver accessories that appeared to be encrusted in sparkling gems. Like always, Rinna’s hair was styled simply in a short and shaggy pixie, her brown tresses lightened with blond highlights.

When it comes to footwear, Rinna’s was not visible, however, she often opts for sleek and statement-making styles. The “Vanished” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps, boots and stiletto-heeled sandals for a range of occasions, hailing from top brands including Tom Ford, Versace and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in low and high-top sneakers by Gucci, Adidas and Y-3, as well as Nike slides.

“80 For Brady” follows four best friends living life to the fullest when they embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl. The film includes a star-studded cast of characters including icons like Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and Tom Brady among others.