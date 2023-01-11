Lisa Marie Presley Upgrades Dramatic Cape Dress With Snake Jewelry & Platform Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Lisa Marie Presley attended the 80th Annual Golden Globes tonight in Beverly Hills, Calif. alongside talent manager and long-time friend to the Presley family Jerry Schilling.

Presley was dressed in an all-black ensemble with striking gold accessories and sky-high footwear. The singer attended the event to show support for the movie “Elvis,” which was nominated in four categories and won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture category with Austin Butler’s performance.

Jerry Schilling and Lisa Marie Presley arrive at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: NBC via Getty Images

Presley’s look centered around a floor-length asymmetrical black cape dress featuring long sleeves and a boxy silhouette. Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress.

The breezy style was accompanied by a gilded snake appliqué fastened to the neckline of the gown along with coordinating statement-making gold rings and stacked bracelets. Presley accessorized with diamond-encrusted earrings that offered her ensemble a little bit more bling. As for her hair, she wore her lengthy ombré locks in a quaffed style with loads of volume, the ends embellished with loose curls.

Lisa Marie Presley arrived at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: NBC via Getty Images

Although they were slightly hard to see because of her outfit, Presley was wearing what appeared to be black platform heels. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Gucci and Burberry.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

