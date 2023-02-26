Lisa Ann Walter Blooms in 3D Floral Dress & Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Lisa Ann Walter brought drama to the red carpet for the 54th NAACP Image Awards this evening. The “Abbott Elementary” actress attended as a nominee for the Outstanding Comedy Series award, as well as supporting Quinta Brunson — previously announced as the winner of the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series award.

While hitting the red carpet at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., Walter arrived in a satin bustier gown. The piece’s pale beige satin top was covered with a white collared blouse, featuring a twisted bodice and flared sleeves. Finishing the dress was a massive sheer skirt, coated in tufted teal silk flowers for a 3D effect.

Lisa Ann Walter attends the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Walter’s ensemble was complemented by large gold filigree statement earrings, accentuated by black, green and pale white stones. A metallic blue leather clutch and gold cocktail ring also accessorized her outfit.

When it came to footwear, Walter’s attire was finished with a hidden set of high heels. Though the style could not be seen beneath her skirt’s flowing hem, the “Parent Trap” actress’ shoes did appear to feature a metallic gold texture when seen through the piece’s sheer hem fabric. It’s highly likely the style included a platform sandal shape, however, given Walter’s penchant for wearing the style to events including the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Lisa Ann Walter attends the 2023 NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in the gallery.