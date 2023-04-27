Lindsey Vonn Flows In Tiered Red Silk Dress & Hidden Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023

Lindsey Vonn matched the red carpet for the Time 100 Gala’s 2023 ceremony tonight. The athlete was one of this year’s honorees for the Time 100, Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Vonn hit the red carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, wearing a flowing scarlet silk dress. The Olympic skier’s strapless style featured an angled bodice, complete with a floor-length skirt that boasted a flowing train of sweeping tiered ruffles.

Lindsey Vonn at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Vonn’s attire was complete with a gleaming gold ring and large gold watch, as well as sparkling diamond drop earrings for an elegant finish.

When it came to footwear, Vonn’s shoes could not be seen beneath her dress’ long hem. However, it’s likely the Yniq investor finished her attire with a complementary or matching g pair of platforms or stiletto-heeled sandals, given her penchant for the two styles over the years for formal occasions.

Lindsey Vonn at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

