Lily Rose & Wife Daira Eamon Make Newlywed Debut in Snakeskin Boots at CMT Music Awards 2023

By Aaron Royce
Lily Rose made a western statement on the red carpet with her wife, Daira Eamon, at the 2023 CMT Music Awards — where Rose notably performed at the event’s Ram Trucks Side Stage. The couple wed on March 25 this year, making the Awards their first as a married couple. 

While arriving to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, with Eamon on Sunday night, Rose wore a sharp black shirt and matching skinny jeans. The “Villain” singer’s pieces were smoothly layered with a light brown suede trucker jacket, giving her outfit a distinctly western flair. Eamon, meanwhile, was sharply suited in a feather-trimmed black blazer and sparkling drop earrings.

Daira Eamon and Lily Rose attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards.
Rose’s ensemble was complete with a black $40 snapback hat from Nuthin Fancy, as well as a thin silver chain necklace and black ribbon pin.

Lily Rose attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 2, 2023.
When it came to shoes, Rose finished her outfit with a pair of reptilian boots. The “Know My Way Around” singer’s style featured black soles with low-block heels, providing a subtle height boost on the red carpet. The pair was complete with paneled light brown and beige python-embossed uppers, giving her outfit an edgy western flair

A closer look at Rose’s boots.
The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.  

PHOTOS: Discover stars on the 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet in the gallery.

