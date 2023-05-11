Lily Rose Suits Up in Pink Blazer With ‘Nothing Fancy’ Fitted Cap & Lizard Cowboy Boots at ACM Music Awards 2023

Lily Rose brought a pop of color to the 2023 ACM Music Awards.

Rose was among the many famous faces to make an appearance on the black carpet of the event. The country music singer and songwriter was sharply outfitted for the occasion, sporting a pink blazer with baggy trousers and a simply black T-shirt.

Lily Rose attends the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for PMC

Rose complemented the ensemble with a black pocket square, silver chain and a fitted cap that was emblazoned with “Nothing Fancy” at the center. Completing the “Stronger Than I Am” musician’s look was a pair of leather lizard cowboy boots. The shiny style featured an elongated almond-shaped toe and a small square heel.

Lily Rose attends the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for PMC

Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp.

Related Keke Palmer Serves Bold Style in Plunging Bodycon Dress With Pointy Pumps at 'Big Boss' Album and Film Premiere Tamera Mowry Delivers Whimsical Glamour in Ombré Pleated Dress & Shiny Sandals at 'The Little Mermaid' World Premiere Chloe Bailey Brightens 'The Little Mermaid' World Premiere in Daring Yellow Cutout Dress & Heels

True to their name, cowboy boots were first popularized by western ranchers in the 1860s, with the sturdy construction withstanding the daily grind of riding and ranching better than standard shoes of the period. Though the style is still associated with the West, it has often come in and out of popular fashion throughout the 1900s and the modern era.

Lily Rose attends the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for PMC

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

PHOTOS: See more stars at the 2023 ACM Awards in the gallery.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.