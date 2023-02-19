Lily James Soars in Cap-Toed Pumps at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-BAFTAs Dinner

Lily James made a chic arrival to Chanel’s annual dinner hosted with Charles Finch, held in London ahead of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). This year, the event featured a guest list including Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Lily Allen, Naomi Ackie and Austin Butler.

On Saturday night, James arrived to 5 Hertford Street for the occasion in a black Chanel dress. The “Pam & Tommy” star’s ensemble was composed of smooth black silk, featuring short elbow-length sleeves and a knee-length skirt. Cinched with round crystal buttons, James’ attire also featured a sheer black base layer covered in sparkling crystals shaped like Chanel’s “CC” logos and diamond quilting. The French brand’s black leather logo-buckled belt, hoop earrings and a miniature black patent leather version of its Boy handbag smoothly finished James’ outfit.

Lily James attends the Charles Finch x CHANEL Pre-BAFTA Dinner at 5 Hertford Street in London, England on Feb. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

When it came to shoes, James boosted her outfit with a set of Chanel’s Mary Jane pumps. Her $1,300 style featured monochrome black uppers in a D’Orsay silhouette, composed of soft suede. Buckled straps and rounded capped patent leather toes added a feminine flourish to the pair. Thick platform soles, as well as 4.3-inch block heels, completed the style with a preppy finish for the “Downton Abbey” actress — while simultaneously giving her a sophisticated height boost on the red carpet, as well.

A closer look at James’ pumps. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Chanel’s platform pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel