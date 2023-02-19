×
Lily James Soars in Cap-Toed Pumps at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-BAFTAs Dinner

By Aaron Royce
Lily James made a chic arrival to Chanel’s annual dinner hosted with Charles Finch, held in London ahead of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). This year, the event featured a guest list including Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Lily Allen, Naomi Ackie and Austin Butler.

On Saturday night, James arrived to 5 Hertford Street for the occasion in a black Chanel dress. The “Pam & Tommy” star’s ensemble was composed of smooth black silk, featuring short elbow-length sleeves and a knee-length skirt. Cinched with round crystal buttons, James’ attire also featured a sheer black base layer covered in sparkling crystals shaped like Chanel’s “CC” logos and diamond quilting. The French brand’s black leather logo-buckled belt, hoop earrings and a miniature black patent leather version of its Boy handbag smoothly finished James’ outfit.

Lily James, Chanel, dress, black dress, minidress, pumps, black pumps, heels, high heels, platforms, Mary Janes, Mary Jane heels, Charles finch, BAFTAs, BAFTAs 2023, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
Lily James attends the Charles Finch x CHANEL Pre-BAFTA Dinner at 5 Hertford Street in London, England on Feb. 18, 2023.
CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

When it came to shoes, James boosted her outfit with a set of Chanel’s Mary Jane pumps. Her $1,300 style featured monochrome black uppers in a D’Orsay silhouette, composed of soft suede. Buckled straps and rounded capped patent leather toes added a feminine flourish to the pair. Thick platform soles, as well as 4.3-inch block heels, completed the style with a preppy finish for the “Downton Abbey” actress — while simultaneously giving her a sophisticated height boost on the red carpet, as well.

Lily James, Chanel, dress, black dress, minidress, pumps, black pumps, heels, high heels, platforms, Mary Janes, Mary Jane heels, Charles finch, BAFTAs, BAFTAs 2023, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
A closer look at James’ pumps.
CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage
Chanel, pumps, platform pumps, platforms, heels, high heels, black pumps, cap toe pumps
Chanel’s platform pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel
The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony will include Sandy Powell’s recipient of the BAFTA’s fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren.
Among the top nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (14), followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (10 nods each) and “Elvis” (9).

PHOTOS: Discover Chanel’s spring 2023 couture collection in the gallery.

