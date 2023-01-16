×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lily James Gets Daring in Sheer Oscar De La Renta Dress & Jimmy Choo Heels at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Nicole Kirichanskaya

Nicole Kirichanskaya

More Stories By Nicole

View All
28th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Arrivals
Janelle Monáe, 28th Critics’ Choice Awards – Arrivals
Viola Davis, 28th Critics’ Choice Awards – Arrivals
Lily James, 28th Critics’ Choice Awards – Arrivals
Aubrey Plaza, 28th Critics’ Choice Awards – Arrivals
View Gallery 67 Images

Lily James made a fierce arrival at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards tonight.

For the red carpet, James wore a striped Oscar de la Renta caged dress, featuring silk and mesh paneling with a voluminous sheer skirt. Underneath the surface of the skirt is a layered mini-skirt made of the same mesh material in a nude color. The ensemble is cinched in with a large silk bow tied around the waist.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Lily James attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lily James attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Pam & Tommy” actress went minimally with accessories consisting of a simple, but elegant pair of diamond studs and a thin strand of diamonds.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Lily James attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lily James wearing an “illusion”-style Oscar de la Renta dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Cinderella” star’s look was completed with a pair of black 6-inch peep-toe heels by Jimmy Choo. The heels perfectly coordinate with the tones of the dress and the peep-toe helps elongate James’ silhouette.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

PHOTOS: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad