Lily James Gets Daring in Sheer Oscar De La Renta Dress & Jimmy Choo Heels at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

Lily James made a fierce arrival at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards tonight.

For the red carpet, James wore a striped Oscar de la Renta caged dress, featuring silk and mesh paneling with a voluminous sheer skirt. Underneath the surface of the skirt is a layered mini-skirt made of the same mesh material in a nude color. The ensemble is cinched in with a large silk bow tied around the waist.

Lily James attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Pam & Tommy” actress went minimally with accessories consisting of a simple, but elegant pair of diamond studs and a thin strand of diamonds.

Lily James wearing an “illusion”-style Oscar de la Renta dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Cinderella” star’s look was completed with a pair of black 6-inch peep-toe heels by Jimmy Choo. The heels perfectly coordinate with the tones of the dress and the peep-toe helps elongate James’ silhouette.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

