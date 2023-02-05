Lil Nas X Goes Shirtless in Pink Illusion Suit and Steve Madden Boots at Pre-Grammy Gala 2023

Lil Nas X took shirtless suiting back to the red carpet for the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. The event honored Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman for their commitments to music, and included performances by Lizzo, Latto, Maneskin and Jennifer Hudson.

Lil Nas X hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, wearing a pink and black suit from Moschino over black briefs. The Jeremy Scott-designed blazer and trousers featured a black illustrated print that mimicked vintage drawings, which stylist Hodo Musa layered sans shirt for a sleek effect. Lil Nas X’s outfit was finished with a gleaming diamond necklace, set with bejeweled lettering that spelled out “Montero.”

Lil Nas X attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When it came to footwear, Lil Nas X laced into a pair of black Steve Madden boots to finish his outfit. The set included glossy patent uppers with rounded toes and lace-up fronts, accentuated with stacked ridged soles for a grungy finish. The set added a subversive edge to the “Industry Baby” musician’s outfit, while also providing him with a faint height boost for the formal occasion.

A closer look at Lil Nas X’s boots. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lil Nas X attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

