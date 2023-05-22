Leonardo DiCaprio Slips on John Lobb Oxfords at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio was sharply suited while at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The actor was at the event in Cannes, France to promote his upcoming crime drama film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese and also starring Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons and Robert De Niro.

DiCaprio arrived to the Palais de Festivals for the film’s photocall on Sunday, wearing a sharp dark brown suit. The Oscar-winning actor’s ensemble, styled by Eve Sanchez, featured a matching deep-hued blazer with pointed lapels and matching pleated trousers. Both pieces were smoothly layered with a black knit collared polo shirt for a tonal effect.

Leonardo Dicaprio attends the “Killers of the Flower Moon” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, DiCaprio laced into a pair of John Lobb oxfords to finish his outfit. The “Wolf of Wall Street” star’s sharp $2,390 Moorgate style featured a lace-up silhouette with paneled black leather uppers, complemented by dapper capped toes. His style was complete with hidden elastic paneling for added comfort, while a set of short stacked heels finished the pair with a subtle height boost for the formal occasion.

A closer look at DiCaprio’s John Lobb oxfords. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

John Lobb’s Moorgate Oxfords. CREDIT: Courtesy of John Lobb

However, this wasn’t DiCaprio’s only sharp suiting moment while in Cannes. On Saturday, the actor also made a sustainable entrance for the Festival’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” premiere in a custom black ZQ-certified Alexander McQueen tuxedo and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified white collared dress shirt. Sanchez also opted to style this ensemble with a set of glossy black leather John Lobb dress shoes for a formal finish.

(L-R): Janae Collins, Cara Jade Myers, Robert De Niro, Director Martin Scorsese, Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tantoo Cardinal and Jillian Dio attend the “Killers of the Flower Moon” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

