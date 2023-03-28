Lenny Kravitz Masters Monochromatic Style in Cropped Blazer & Pointy Boots at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Lenny Kravitz put a cool spin on sharp suiting for the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last night. The Grammy Award-winning musician served as the night’s host and a performer, delivering a medley of his greatest hits. He also paid tribute to the families and victims of the Nashville school shooting during the ceremony.

Kravitz mastered monochromatic style in three different all-black ensembles. The “Shotgun Wedding” actor initially appeared on the red carpet in a cropped blazer jacket, button-down shirt and sequin flare-leg trousers. Adding a dose of edge to the look, he added oversized sunglasses and shiny pointed-toe boots.

Lenny Kravitz attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

While hosting the event, the “American Woman” singer appeared onstage in a velvet blazer and pleated trousers. Giving his look a punk rock touch he accessorized with layered choker necklaces, another pair of oversized sunglasses and several statement rings. He completed his look with a set of leather pointed-toe boots.

Lenny Kravitz speaks onstage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lastly, the “I Belong To You” artist stayed true to his eclectic style sense by performing in a long-sleeve leather top, studded leather pants. Finishing Kravitz’s look was a pair of black Western boots. The slip-on style had a triangular pointed-toe and was set on a chunky block heel.

Lenny Kravitz performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift was honored with the Innovator award and Pink received the Icon award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.

