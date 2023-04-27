Lea Michele Holds Court in Vintage Thierry Mugler Metallic Dress & Hidden Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023

Lea Michele attended the Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday in New York.

For the star-studded occasion, the “Glee” actress was clad in a structural metallic silver gown from Thierry Mugler’s spring 1998 ready-to-wear collection. The ensemble featured a plunging and sculpted halter-style bodice that transitioned into a voluminous cascading princess-style skirt.

Lea Michele at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: WireImage

Michele’s dress also featured intricate pleating and was constructed out of a high-shine fabric likened to liquid metal. The actress was styled by Brian Meller.

As for accessories, the Broadway star matched her dress, stacking on silver and diamond-encrusted rings and dangling earrings. Michele wore her long brown tresses parted down the middle styled in face-framing waves down her back.

Although her footwear wasn’t visible over the lengthy hem of her gown, it’s likely Michele wore heeled sandals or pumps to complete the outfit.

Lea Michele at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: WireImage

Michele’s shoe style is often contemporary and versatile. During appearances and on the red carpet, the Teen Choice Award-winning actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, her footwear ranges from slip-on loafers to slides and sneakers, hailing from Veja, Ugg, Madewell and Anine Bing. The songstress has found major success on the Broadway stage for her lead role as Fanny Brice in the hit musical “Funny Girl.” Michele’s performance in the show has received rave reviews thus far.

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.