Lea Michele Gleams in Cutout Dress & Jimmy Choo Mules for ‘Knock At The Cabin’ Premiere

Lea Michele brought contemporary glamour to the world premiere of “Knock at the Cabin” last night. The horror movie by M. Night Shyamalan, which stars her past “Glee” and “Spring Awakening” co-star Jonathan Groff, will be released in theaters on Feb. 3.

While stepping out in New York City for the film’s world premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Michele wore a deep blue dress. The “Same Time, Next Christmas” star’s silky ensemble featured a sleeveless silhouette with a deep neckline and gathered bodice, cinched by a high-waisted skirt. Both pieces featured front buttoned fastenings, divided by a sleek triangular bodice cutout.

Lea Michele attends Universal Pictures’ “Knock At The Cabin” world premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Jan. 30, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Diamond stud earrings and a layered silver ring smoothly finished Micheles outfit.

When it came to footwear, the “New Year’s Eve” actress completed her ensemble with a set of Jimmy Choo’s Bing mules. Her $995 style featured black pointed uppers crafted from smooth, glossy leather, accentuated by their open-backed silhouette and thin 4-inch stiletto heels. Giving the sharp shoes a sprinkling of glamour were thin front straps trimmed in sparkling crystals, providing Michele with a bejeweled base for her formal outfit.

A closer look at Michele’s Jimmy Choo mules. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jimmy Choo’s Bing mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Michele’s appearance notably follows her headline-making turn as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” on Broadway.

Lea Michele attends Universal Pictures’ “Knock At The Cabin” world premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Jan. 30, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Michele’s shoe style is often contemporary and versatile. During appearances and on the red carpet, the Teen Choice Award-winning actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, her footwear ranges from slip-on loafers to slides and sneakers, hailing from Veja, Ugg, Madewell and Anine Bing.

PHOTOS: Discover Michele’s style evolution on the red carpet in the gallery.