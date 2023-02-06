Laverne Cox Brings Wild Flair in Reptilian Leather Dress & Legging Boots to Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Laverne Cox was edgily bejeweled in Los Angeles at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight.

Cox arrived on the red carpet in a black Kim Kassas Couture dress. Styled by Christina Joy Pacelli and Aric L Johnson, the Emmy-winning actress‘ strapless ensemble was crafted from reptile-embossed leather with a sculpted waistline and back hem slit. Accented with bronze Egyptian beaded motifs across its bodice, her dress was finished with a custom layered gold leaf pendant-trimmed necklace by Pacelli and Ilene Joy.

Laverne Cox attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Cox’s outfit was complete with a gold Al Zain cuff bracelet and earrings, as well as rings from Zain, Poché and Mara Paris.

When it came to shoes, Cox’s footwear encompassed a pair of black leather pointed-toe boots. Attached to custom leather pant-like leggings by Garo Sparo, her set featured thin metallic heels for a slick, futuristic finish. The style smoothly complemented her outfit’s textures and hues to create an edgy head-to-toe statement.

Laverne Cox attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

