Lauren Cohan Dons Little Black Dress With Classic Pumps for ‘The Walking Dead’ Reunion at AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront Event

Lauren Cohan attended AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront event on Tuesday in New York. The event saw Cohan reuniting with her former “The Walking Dead” cast members wearing an all-black ensemble.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan and Andrew Lincoln attend the AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 18, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the occasion, Cohan’s was clad in a dress from Christopher Kane comprised of a criss-cross bodice that transitioned into angular cutouts and puffy short sleeves. The skirt of Cohan’s dress was simple, stopping just below the knees. The dress was constructed from a luxurious shiny black velvet fabric with a slightly shiny finish. The garment is formal but not overly so which allows it to be styled more formally or casually depending mainly on the accessories and footwear worn along with it.

Lauren Cohan attends the AMC Networks’ 2023 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 18, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for her accessories, the “Mile 22” actress wore many dainty gold rings which she wore with mid-sized black hoops. Cohan’s brown hair was worn in a deep side part styled straightened.

On her feet, Cohan elevated her ensemble in a pair of matt black pointed-toe pumps that made her look fully monochrome. The pair featured thin stiletto heels, around 3 to 4 inches, sharp triangular toes and a sturdy construction. Although the style is rather simple, the pumps offer a classic and reliable touch to “The Boy” star’s ensemble. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Cohan included, for its versatility and height-boosting abilities. Beyond pointed-toe pumps, Cohan often gravitates toward neutral transitional styles.

A closer look at Lauren Cohan’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

