Latto Straps Into Stiletto Sandals With Red Leather Rick Owens Dress at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023

Latto had all eyes on her as she arrived at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight. The “It’s Givin” rapper received the Best New Artist Award and the Titanium Award for one billion spins of her hit single, “Big Energy.”

Latto appeared on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in a strapless magenta Rick Owens dress. The leather piece featured streamlined accents on the bodice and had a daring, center split at the back.

Latto attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Latto attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Latto simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a choker necklace. The “In n Out” artist parted her curly tresses in the middle and rounded out her look with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing Latto’s outfit was a set of black strappy sandals. The silhouette wrapped tightly around her calves and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Latto performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Later, Latto hit the stage at the annual ceremony to perform “Big Energy” and her new single, “Lottery.” The chart-topping singer wore a white crop top that was emblazoned with “Future MILF” at the center. She teamed the top with a skirt that was made out of a deck of cards. For footwear, the entertainer slipped into a pair of silver combat boots.

Latto performs onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The annual iHeartRadio Music Awards honors the most-played stars on iHeartRadio’s stations and app. This year’s event was hosted by Lenny Kravitz at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift was honored with the Innovator award and Pink received the Icon award. Additional performances included Latto, Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban.

